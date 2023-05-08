Sonam Kapoor greets UK crowd with ‘Namaste’ during Coronation Concert

London: Sonam Kapoor took centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. Sonam’s piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.

Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song ‘Higher Love’ accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

She began her speech with ‘Namaste’. She was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. The ‘Khoobsurat’ actor emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance. She also elucidated upon the oneness that binds the diversity of the nation.

Sonam’s video was shared by her mother Sunita Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, “So proud! Such an honour!” Sonam also replied back to her post saying ‘love you’ with heart emojis.

Sonam’s family gave her the loudest shout-out. From Arjun Kapoor to Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday posted emojis on Sunita’s post.

Ahead of her performance at the historic Coronation Concert, Sonam Kapoor unveiled the mystery over her dress. Known to be a fashionista, the ‘Neerja’ actor opted for a classy and elegant Bardot gown for the occasion. She sported minimal makeup and an accessory look.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a string of pictures from the special photo shoot. While the first picture of the set holds a close-up portfolio of the actor, the others showcase her beautiful dress from different angles. Sonam’s dress was designed by her favourites Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead.

Sonam wrote in the caption, “Historic moments call for fashion moments. I’m honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I’m lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead.”