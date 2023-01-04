Sonam Kapoor sells off her Mumbai home, check price

Mumbai: In recent times, we have seen many celebrities selling and buying new properties in Mumbai. After Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek, latest actor to sell off her prime property is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

According to reports, the Veere Di Wedding actress has sold her one of the most expensive properties located in the heart of Mumbai for a hefty price.

Sonam had bought this home in June 2015 for Rs 31.48cr and according to reports, she sold it in December 2022 for a whopping price of Rs 32.5cr.

The current owner of the property is Squarefeatindia’s founder Varun Singh, reports said.

Properties Owned by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Speaking about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s property portfolio, the couple owns several houses in India and other countries. The list includes — a luxurious house in Delhi which is worth Rs 173cr, a cozy abode and a studio in London.

What’s on her work front?

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film “Blind,” directed by Shome Makhija and starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to be released later this year.