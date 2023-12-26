Soni Razdan shares joy as Ranbir Kapoor contributes Rs. 1 Lakh to children welfare

Mumbai: In a global celebration of Christmas, Bollywood luminaries illuminated the festive season with tree-lighting extravaganzas, heartfelt gift exchanges, and warm wishes flooding social media. Adding their unique touch to the vibrant tapestry of the season, Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, ushered in Christmas with enchanting family gatherings and sumptuous dinners.

Setting the stage for the annual Christmas lunch at the Kapoor residence, Alia Bhatt set the festive mood with an intimate gathering on December 24. The guest list featured close friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, along with Alia’s family members, including Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Adding a heartwarming touch to the celebrations, it was revealed that Ranbir Kapoor made a generous donation of Rs. 1 lakh towards child welfare. Soni Razdan shared the news on her Instagram story, expressing gratitude for the thoughtful gift. The certificate accompanying the donation stated, “This is to certify that a donation in the name of Soni Bhatt of rupees one lakh has been made towards the welfare of children.”

On the much-anticipated Christmas day, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their daughter, Raha, to the public for the first time. The adorable family moment unfolded as Ranbir cradled his blue-eyed baby girl, dressed in an endearing white top and skirt.