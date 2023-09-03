Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for mild fever

"Just heard about Smt Sonia Gandhi being admitted to a hospital due to fever," wrote Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar on X while confirming the same.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 3rd September 2023 7:45 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here following a mild fever.

“Just heard about Smt Sonia Gandhi being admitted to a hospital due to fever,” wrote Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar on X while confirming the same.

Shivakumar also wished speedy recovery of Gandhi.

MS Education Academy

Earlier in the day, sources in the party claimed that the former Congress chief underwent health check-ups at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Also Read
Congress to organise ‘Bharat Jodo Padayatra’ on 1st anniv of BJY

Sources said Gandhi went to the hospital for a check-up on Friday evening and then again on Saturday morning following a mild fever.

The hospital, however, has not issued any statement so far in this regard.

Earlier this year, the former Congress was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection and was discharged after few days.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 3rd September 2023 7:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button