Sonia Gandhi appeals to women to exercise their voting rights

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has appealed to women to exercise their voting rights. In a video posted on their social media X, Sonia Gandhi talks about the various guarantees provided by her party.

An emotional message from former Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi to the women power of the country 💝 pic.twitter.com/XGipaKZSCw — Telangana Youth Congress (@IYCTelangana) May 13, 2024

In the video she says how women in India are struggling to get their due. “Congress has initiated the Mahalakshmi scheme which will empower women all over the country,” Sonia Gandhi said.

“My dear sisters, women have made a huge contribution, from the freedom struggle to the creation of modern India. However, today our women are facing a crisis amid severe inflation. To do justice to their hard work and penance, the Congress has come up with a revolutionary guarantee,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi said the Congress’ “guarantees” have already changed the lives of crores of families in Karnataka and Telangana, where it has also implemented the scheme.

The Mahalakshmi scheme has changed the lives of many women in Karnataka and Telangana where our party is in power, she said.

Sonia Gandhi also spoke on providing Rs 1 lakh cash to women living below the poverty line.

“Be it MGNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education or through schemes like Food Security, the Congress party has empowered millions of Indians. The ‘Mahalakshmi’ is the latest guarantee to take our work forward. Through our various schemes and guarantees, the Congress party has awakened many poor families from wretchedness and abled them to live a dignified life,” Sonia Gandhi said.

“I would like to ensure that the hand of the Congress party will be always with you,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Her appeal was shared by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on their X handles.

Rahul Gandhi, while sharing his mother’s message, said, “Women from poor families remember — your one vote is equal to Rs 1 lakh annually in your account.”

“The Congress’ ‘Mahalaxmi’ scheme is going to be a lifesaver for women struggling amid terrible inflation and unemployment. With Rs 8,500 being deposited directly into bank accounts every month, women of India will become free from financial dependence and will be able to write their own family’s destiny,” he said.

“So vote and change your circumstances,” Rahul Gandhi said while sharing Sonia Gandhi’s message.

(With PTI inputs)