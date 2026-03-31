Sonia Gandhi discharged after recovery from infection

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the morning of Tuesday, March 31, after recovering from a “systemic infection”, doctors said.

She was admitted on the night of March 24 around 10.20 pm with a fever and spent seven days in hospital.

According to hospital chairperson Dr Ajay Swaroop, the 79-year-old underwent treatment for a systemic infection and responded well to antibiotics.

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A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body rather than staying localised.

Doctors said she has now recovered and will continue further treatment and follow-up at home.