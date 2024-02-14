Sonia Gandhi files nomination for RS polls from Rajasthan

Jaipur: Congress President Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan on Wednesday.

She arrived at the Rajasthan Assembly with senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present during her nomination filing.

The party had formally announced her name only after Sonia reached Jaipur this morning. Along with Sonia Gandhi, the names of three more leaders were also announced. These include the names of Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh, Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar and Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra.

Sonia Gandhi will go to Rajya Sabha from the seat vacated by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

In the Congress Legislative Party meeting called to welcome her and team in Jaipur, state President Govind Singh Dotasra said that Sonia Gandhi’s entry into the Rajya Sabha will boost the morale of the workers.

“This is a matter of pride for Rajasthan,” said Dotasara.

After Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and former CM Ashok Gehlot also spoke. All the leaders welcomed the Gandhi family and talked about the high morale of the workers.