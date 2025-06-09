Sonia Gandhi visits Ganga Ram Hospital, undergoes medical check-up

Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) and underwent a medical check-up, sources said.

This health check-up comes just two days after Gandhi, 78, was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure. The veteran Congress leader was in Himachal Pradesh’s capital on a personal visit.

Her blood pressure was on the higher side, but everything was normal, IGMC’s Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Aman said on Saturday.

She visited the SGRH and underwent a medical check-up and some tests, a source said.

In February, Gandhi had been briefly admitted to the SGRH and kept under the observation of a team of doctors.

