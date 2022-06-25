Sonu Sood said NO for Baahubali 2, know why

Hyderabad: It’s been 7 years since the SS Rajamouli-directorial magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ franchise was released and yet talks about the film do not seem to cease. The two cinematic parts were loved by audiences from all over the world and it is still considered one of the best films of Tollywood.

The films had an ensemble cast that included Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Krishnan in primary roles. Now, a new piece of information has surfaced that Sonu Sood was also supposed to be a part of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Yes, you read that right! Sonu Sood was offered an important role in the second part of the franchise, however, he couldn’t take it up.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show podcast, Sonu revealed, “I was once in talks for Baahubali, they needed more than two years, and I was working on Happy New Year at the time. These films can’t be made, they make themselves.”

Furthermore, he also recalled a conversation he had with Prabhas while the latter was shooting for Baahubali 1: The Beginning. He said, ” I still remember meeting Prabhas at the time; we’ve worked together in the past. I asked him how it was going, and he said, ‘We’re tired. We finished 30% of the second part and gave up. We couldn’t shoot anymore. We’ll release the first part and see how it does and make the second part only if the first one works.'”

Sonu Sood said that is why the first part of the film ended so abruptly. “It wasn’t supposed to be the ending; they hadn’t even finished the second part,” he said, adding, “It’s only after the first Baahubali became a hit that they decided to finish the remaining 70%.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj and is now gearing up for his upcoming film Thamilarasan.