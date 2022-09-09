Sony brings 1440p support to PS5 in latest update

San Francisco: Tech giant Sony PlayStation5’s latest firmware update has added features like 1440p support, Gamelists and more.

According to Android Central, the PlayStation app will be updated to add the ability to request other features, including Share Screen and launch Remote Play later this month.

The report mentioned that Beta testers have already been using these features since July, but now everyone can enjoy 1440p support, Gamelists, and much more.

1440p video output is supported on compatible televisions and PC monitors, allowing players to experience a native 1440p resolution so long as the game supports it as well.

For games that offer up to 4K native resolution, users might want to try supersampling down to 1440p to take advantage of the improved anti-aliasing, creating a smoother image without harsh pixelated edges.

With Gamelists on PS5, simply by going to the game library and navigating to the collection tab, users can choose to create a Gamelist with up to 100 games in each.

Players can create 15 Gamelists total, and games can be added to multiple Gamelists simultaneously, regardless of whether they are digital, disc, or streaming.

This feature was present in the PS4 but removed when the PS5 launched, the report said.

The other new features include the ability to compare 3D and stereo audio, request a Share Screen from a party member, and the ability to search YouTube by using Voice Command.