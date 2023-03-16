Sony to launch ‘PS5 Pro’ gaming console in 2024: Report

The new console will be the upgraded version of the current PlayStation 5 (PS5), reports Gizmochina.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 16th March 2023 2:17 pm IST
San Francisco: Sony will launch its PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) gaming console late next year, the media reported.

The tech giant is also expected to launch a PS5 with a detachable disc drive later this year because the company is planning to reduce the cost of the current-generation gaming console.

Sony will likely unveil the detachable disc drive version of the PS5 at Electronic Entertainment Experience (E3) 2023.

Also, the PlayStation 6 (PS6) is not expected to be launched until 2028.

In January this year, the Japanese company had unveiled a customisable accessibility controller kit for PS5 at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

‘Project Leonardo’ is designed to remove “barriers to gaming” and help players with disabilities play more easily, comfortably and for longer periods on PS5.

