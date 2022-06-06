Sony unveils new TV with cognitive processor XR in India

New Delhi: With an aim to expand its TV lineup in the country, Sony India on Monday announced the new BRAVIA XR X90K series TV powered by the next-generation Cognitive processor XR.

The XR-55X90K model is priced at Rs 129,990 and the XR-65X90K is available at Rs 179,990.

“The newly launched series takes vision and sound to the next level with the ingenious Cognitive Processor XR that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us,” the company said in a statement.

“In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality,” it added.

The company said that users can transform their gaming experience with a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC.

The new TV models are available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.