Sorry, Sir: Students apologise to reporter they called ‘loser’

"It was nothing. They were protesting. Nobody misbehaved. Everyone is fine," Zee News reporter Kapil Raut said.

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Sorry, Sir: Students apologise to reporter they called ‘loser’

Mumbai: A Zee News journalist, who was jeered while reporting the Mumbai CJP protests, received a public apology after the protests formally ended on Saturday, July 25.

Reporter Kapil Raut was humiliated and called ‘godi media’ and ‘loser’ while reporting from Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, the student protests on the NEET UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the indian education system. Videos of him surrounded by agitating students as he spoke on the camera while it rained had emerged on social media platforms.

However, soon after Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation and the Cockroach Janta Party called off its protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Mumbai’s youth came up to Raut and said, “Sorry sir.”

Subhan Bakery

Now the internet is filled with the youth expressing regret and admitting it was wrong to heckle the reporter. While some shook his hands, a few hugged him. “We were really impressed with the patience you showed at that time,” said one protester.

Raut also ended things on a peaceful note. “It was nothing. They were protesting. Nobody misbehaved. Everyone is fine,” he said.

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