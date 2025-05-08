Sounds of blast trigger panic in Jammu, area plunges into darkness

Officials said counter-measures have been initiated and a few Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th May 2025 9:40 pm IST
8 missiles directed from Pakistan
8 missiles directed from Pakistan- X Screen Grab

Jammu: Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late on Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said.

It was not immediately known whether the airport, which also houses an Indian Air Force station, is under attack.

Jammu plunged into darkness with electricity snapped soon after two powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

MS Creative School
Also Read
India neutralises Pakistan’s plan to target 15 cities, Lahore airbase levelled

Officials said counter-measures have been initiated and a few Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.

According to some eyewitness, one of the drones was seen dropping outsides the airport.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th May 2025 9:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button