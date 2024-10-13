South actors who rejected bollywood blockbuster movies

Hyderabad: Bollywood and South Indian cinema have started collaborating more in recent years, giving fans a chance to see their favorite stars in new roles. Actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhas, and Salman Khan have crossed over, creating a buzz among audiences. However, not every South Indian actor has taken the opportunity to work in Bollywood. Some chose to reject big projects for various reasons—whether personal preferences, scheduling conflicts, or loyalty to their home industry.

Here is a list of South Indian stars who turned down major Bollywood films.

1. Allu Arjun – Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of Bollywood’s biggest hits, starring Salman Khan. However, the role was first offered to Allu Arjun. The Pushpa star turned it down, and later, even Rajinikanth declined the part. Salman eventually took the role and made it a huge success.

2. Anushka Shetty – Singham

Anushka Shetty, known for Baahubali, was offered a role opposite Ajay Devgn in Singham. She turned it down, and the role went to Kajal Aggarwal. Anushka also declined a role in Tamasha and a potential film with Karan Johar.

3. Mahesh Babu – Animal

Mahesh Babu was the first choice for Animal, but he rejected the role, saying the character was too dark for him. He has made it clear that he prefers to stick to Telugu films and is happy with his career in the South.

4. Yash – Laal Kaptaan

The producers of Laal Kaptaan initially wanted Yash for the lead role. However, the KGF star declined, and the role went to Saif Ali Khan.

5. Darshan – Dabangg 3

Kannada superstar Darshan was offered a villain’s role in Dabangg 3 but turned it down. The part was later given to Sudeep.

6. Nayanthara – Chennai Express

Nayanthara was approached for a cameo in Chennai Express but rejected the offer as she wanted a bigger role. She finally made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

7. Rashmika Mandanna – Jersey

Rashmika Mandanna was offered a role in Jersey but could not take it due to scheduling issues. She has since acted in other Bollywood films like Goodbye and Animal.