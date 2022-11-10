South Africa’s exit from T20 World Cup to be reviewed by CSA

Johannesburg: The South African national men’s team’s performance in the T20 World Cup will be reviewed by Cricket South Africa after they were eliminated at the group stage, suffering a shocking loss to the Netherlands, with the focus on moving on and not dwelling on the past.

“It is important that we review what has happened. We are in the process of putting a panel together to ensure the review is very clinical. But the focus is hitting the reset button and not dwelling on the past. It’s important that we close a chapter and look at what lies ahead,” Enoch Nkwe, South Africa’s director of cricket (DOC), said after the team’s arrival from Australia as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Nkwe, who took over as DOC in July after assisting Mark Boucher as his assistant coach, has already named Malibongwe Maketa as South Africa’s interim coach ahead of a three-Test series in Austr