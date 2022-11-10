Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get divorced [Reports]

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza has been making headlines for her separation rumours with husband-Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik for quite some time now. There has been a never-ending spree of speculative news, some highlighting Sania’s cryptic social media posts, some outright fake, and a few backed with unnamed & inside sources regarding the trouble in their marriage.

And now, a source close to the couple confirmed to the sports portal ‘Inside Sport‘ that they are officially divorced. “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated,” the source said.

Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed film critic and member of the overseas censor board too tweeted about trouble brewing between the high-profile couple. He wrote, “Officially Confirmed, #SaniaMirza & #ShoaibMalik officially DIVORCED now! Sad for the Couple.”

Speculation about Sania Mirza going through a turbulent phase in her marriage with Shoaib Malik started floating on the internet after the tennis star shared a cryptic post on her Instagram leaving her fans worried. She wrote, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”. The caption for her other post featuring their son Izhaan read, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

What added more fuel to the speculations of the rumours of Sania-Shoaib’s divorce is the cricketer’s caption for his post on Izhaan’s birthday. Sharing a series of party photos, he wrote, “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting every day but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you.”

An official confirmation from the couple is still awaited.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. They have been staying in Dubai ever since they got married.