Old video of Shoaib Malik announcing his Nikah with Hyderabad’s Ayesha goes viral

Hyderabad: Internet is flooded with news reports claiming that Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s cross-border love story has come to an end. Speculations suggest that the couple, who got married in 2010, has ended their 12-year-long marriage. It is being said that they are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Amid these burning rumours, an old video of Shoaib Malik speaking about his first marriage is going crazy viral on the internet. In the clip that reportedly dates back to 2004-2005, the cricketer is seen confessing about getting married to Hyderabad’s Ayesha Siddiqui. He says, “Mera Nikah ho chuka hai. Woh Jeddah mein rehte hain aur India Hyderabad ke rehne waale hain. Unka naam Ayesha hai aur mein ab bahaut khush hun, Allah ka shukar hai.”

The viral video also shows Shoaib Malik speaking about his marriage with Ayesha during India Vs Pakistan match that took place in Hyderabad in 2005. Cricket commentator Arun Lal can be seen congratulating Shoaib for his marriage to which the latter replies, “Thank you very much.” Spectators in the ground can be heard chanting ‘Ayesha Ayesha’. Watch the video here.

All About Shoaib Malik, Ayesha’s Marriage

For the unversed, when Shoaib and Sania’s marriage made headlines in 2010, the cricketer was greeted with a bunch of allegations that he was already married to a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui. The controversy was all over the media as Ayesha had filed a police case against Shoaib for cheating on her. Reportedly, Shoaib and Ayesha tied the knot in 2002. They got divorced in April 2010, a few days before Shoaib and Sania’s marriage, according to multiple reports.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik (Twitter)

Coming back to Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation, the couple is yet to react to the news.