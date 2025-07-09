South Central Railway adds extra 3rd AC coaches to eight trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the addition of an extra Third AC coach to eight trains, aiming to serve the needs of passengers better.

This enhancement will be implemented from July 13 and 14, 2025. The trains benefiting from this upgrade include the Guntur–Secunderabad and Secunderabad–Guntur (17201, 17202), Secunderabad–Sirpur Kagaznagar and Sirpur Kagaznagar–Secunderabad (17233, 17234), Vijayawada–Kacheguda and Kacheguda–Vijayawada (12713, 12714), and Vijayawada–Chennai and Chennai–Vijayawada (12711, 12712).

According to SCR Chief Public Relations Officer CH Sridhar, the additional coaches will be provided on a permanent basis to accommodate the growing demand for comfortable AC travel.

In a related initiative, South Central Railway has launched the ‘Operation Amanat’ program to assist passengers in recovering lost mobile phones at railway stations and aboard trains.

During June 2025, the SCR received 140 complaints related to lost mobiles, recovered 25 devices, and successfully returned 14 of them to their owners.