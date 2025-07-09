South Central Railway adds extra 3rd AC coaches to eight trains

According to SCR Chief Public Relations Officer CH Sridhar, the additional coaches will be provided on a permanent basis to accommodate the growing demand for comfortable AC travel.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 9th July 2025 8:37 am IST
Woman jumps out of train at Kompally over sexual assault
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the addition of an extra Third AC coach to eight trains, aiming to serve the needs of passengers better.

This enhancement will be implemented from July 13 and 14, 2025. The trains benefiting from this upgrade include the Guntur–Secunderabad and Secunderabad–Guntur (17201, 17202), Secunderabad–Sirpur Kagaznagar and Sirpur Kagaznagar–Secunderabad (17233, 17234), Vijayawada–Kacheguda and Kacheguda–Vijayawada (12713, 12714), and Vijayawada–Chennai and Chennai–Vijayawada (12711, 12712).

According to SCR Chief Public Relations Officer CH Sridhar, the additional coaches will be provided on a permanent basis to accommodate the growing demand for comfortable AC travel.

MS Creative School

In a related initiative, South Central Railway has launched the ‘Operation Amanat’ program to assist passengers in recovering lost mobile phones at railway stations and aboard trains.

During June 2025, the SCR received 140 complaints related to lost mobiles, recovered 25 devices, and successfully returned 14 of them to their owners.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 9th July 2025 8:37 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button