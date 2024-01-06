South Central Railway announces 32 special trains for Sankranti

Hyderabad: To clear the rush during the Sankranti festival season, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to run 32 special trains.

These trains will connect various destinations, in Telugu states, including Secunderabad, Kakinada Town, Tirupati, Brahmapur, Vikarabad, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool City, Srikakulam, and Narsapur, on specific dates between January 7 and 27.

The special services will start running from Secunderabad to Brahmapur on the 7th and 14th, and from Brahmapur to Vikarabad on the 8th and 15th. Vikarabad to Brahmapur services are scheduled for the 9th and 16th, and the return journey from Brahmapur to Secunderabad on the 10th and 17th, SCR said.

Visakhapatnam to Kurnool City special trains will run on the 10th, 17th, and 24th, with the reverse journey from Kurnool City to Visakhapatnam on the 11th, 18th, and 25th. Trains from Srikakulam to Vikarabad are planned for the 12th, 19th, and 26th, while Vikarabad to Srikakulam services will run on the 13th, 20th, and 27th.

For passengers travelling between Secunderabad and Tirupati, trains are scheduled to run for the 10th and 17th from Secunderabad to Tirupati.