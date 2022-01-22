South Central Railway cancels 55 trains over low occupancy

Secunderabad: With Covid cases continuing to rise in the region, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of several trains over the next few days.

Starting Friday, as many as 55 trains covering destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, have been cancelled till Monday, SCR officials said.

The cancelled trains include several plying from major stations such as Secunderabad, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Kalaburgi, and Chennai.

Railway officials attributed lack of adequate passengers, for cancellation of the train services over the next four days.

SCR comprises of the 6 divisions, of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded and basically serves Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and some parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

