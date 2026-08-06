South Central Railway, IIT Bombay team up for railway tool

IIT Bombay will undertake a pilot project to build a software tool that converts raw signalling data from railway data loggers into readable information on train movements, complex detentions and operational patterns.

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Multiple train tracks with trains at a railway station, under a clear blue sky.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday, August 6, to develop a software tool that can analyse large volumes of railway signalling data and help ease congestion at junctions and yards across the network.

IIT Bombay has been working on the problem for the past two years, drawing on yard diagrams, train speed and length data, acceleration characteristics, interlocking records and historical data logger information, along with scenario simulation tools. The MoU formalises this existing partnership, a press release said.

Tool to identify bottlenecks

Under the agreement, IIT Bombay will undertake a pilot project to build a software tool that converts raw signalling data from railway data loggers into readable information on train movements, complex detentions and operational patterns.

Subhan Bakery

The tool will generate visual representations of train operations, including through movements, crossings, shunting and detention, to help railway officials identify bottlenecks, study detention patterns and improve the efficiency of train handling.

The pilot will be implemented in phases, starting with data validation, movement analysis and the development of safety and efficiency metrics. Based on the outcomes, the collaboration envisages expanding to larger station layouts, enhanced analytics dashboards and eventual integration with live railway signalling systems for real-time operational support.

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