South Central Railway opens helplines

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has opened the following helpline numbers in connection with the train accident at Bahanaga Bazar station of Balasore-Bhadrak section of Kharagpur Division in Odisha.

The numbers are:

South Central Railway headquarters, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 – 27788516

Vijayawada Railway Station: Railway – 67055, BSNL – 0866 2576924

Rajahmundry Railway Station: Railway – 65395, 0883 – 2420541

Renigunta Railway Station: 9949198414.

Tirupati Railway Station: 7815915571

Nellore Railway Station: 0861-2342028