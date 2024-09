South Central Railways announces 48 special trains ahead of Dussehra

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) will run 48 special train services between October 11 and December 2 in view of the upcoming Dussehra, Deepawali and Chatt festivals.

Train no 07625 Nanded-Panvel will run every Monday and Wednesday between October 21 and November 27.

Similarly, Train no 07626 Panvel-Nanded will run every Tuesday and Thursday between October 22 and November 28.

Train no 06071 Kochuveli-Nizamuddin will run every Friday between October 11 and October 29.

Similarly, Train no 06072 Nizamuddin-Kochuveli will run every Monday between October 14 and December 2.

Train no 01451 Pune-Karimnagar will run every Monday between October 21 and November 11.

Similarly, Train no 01452 Karimnagar-Pune will run every Wednesday between October 23 and November 13.