Traffic woes persist in Hyderabad as Ganesh immersions continue

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad continue to face traffic woes as the immersion of Ganesh idols in water bodies persists on Wednesday.

Ganesh idols of various forms and sizes were making their way to Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies in the city as the immersion process extended into the second day.

Traffic due to returning vehicles after Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, vehicle movement was slow in various areas of the city due to the return of heavy vehicles from the Ganesh procession after the immersions.

Date 18-09-2024 at 1010 hrs



Due to returning of heavy vehicles of Ganesh Procession, movement of vehicles is slow from PTI, Ayodhya Jn., Nirankari, Shadan College towards VV Statue. Saifabad Traffic Police are working to ensure the free flow of Traffic. pic.twitter.com/eKnBjJqZAU — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 18, 2024

In addition, today’s final procession for immersion also resulted in slow traffic from the North Zone, YMCA, SBI X Roads, and Paradise X Roads towards Rasoolpura, Gopalapuram, and Begumpet.

Date 18-09-2024 at 0945hrs

Due to Ganesh Final Procession for immersion at Tank Bund, movement of vehicles is slow from North zone, YMCA, SBI X Roads towards Paradise X Roads towards Rasoolpura.Gopalapuram and Begumpet Traffic Police are working to ensure the free flow of Traffic pic.twitter.com/REaF8yJS0D — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 18, 2024

Due to the procession, vehicle movement was also slow from Basheer Bagh, Old CP Office, Cafe Bahar Hotel, and Old MLA Quarters towards King Koti.

Date: 18-09-24 at 0935 hrs

Due to Ganesh Final Procession for Immersion at Tank bund, movement of vehicles is slow from Basheer Bagh, Old CP Office, Cafe Bahar Hotel, Old MLA Quarters towards King Koti. Informed to Narayana Guda Traffic Police to ensure the free flow of Traffic. pic.twitter.com/Ce3qGEyoaB — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 18, 2024

It is expected that the Ganesh immersions will conclude by Wednesday afternoon.

Over one lakh idols immersed

According to officials, 1,05,707 idols were immersed in lakes and various ponds, including those set up by authorities for immersion, within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on Tuesday night.

The GHMC personnel carried out cleaning and other sanitation work as the ‘visarjan’ of Vinayaka idols continued.

Hussain Sagar Lake, in the heart of the city, witnessed thousands of visitors as vehicles carrying the idols queued up for immersion.

About 20,000 police personnel were deployed for bandobust duty in Hyderabad.