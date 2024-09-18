Traffic woes persist in Hyderabad as Ganesh immersions continue

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad continue to face traffic woes as the immersion of Ganesh idols in water bodies persists on Wednesday.
Ganesh idols of various forms and sizes were making their way to Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies in the city as the immersion process extended into the second day.
Traffic due to returning vehicles after Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad
According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, vehicle movement was slow in various areas of the city due to the return of heavy vehicles from the Ganesh procession after the immersions.
In addition, today’s final procession for immersion also resulted in slow traffic from the North Zone, YMCA, SBI X Roads, and Paradise X Roads towards Rasoolpura, Gopalapuram, and Begumpet.
Due to the procession, vehicle movement was also slow from Basheer Bagh, Old CP Office, Cafe Bahar Hotel, and Old MLA Quarters towards King Koti.
It is expected that the Ganesh immersions will conclude by Wednesday afternoon.
Over one lakh idols immersed
According to officials, 1,05,707 idols were immersed in lakes and various ponds, including those set up by authorities for immersion, within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on Tuesday night.
The GHMC personnel carried out cleaning and other sanitation work as the ‘visarjan’ of Vinayaka idols continued.
Hussain Sagar Lake, in the heart of the city, witnessed thousands of visitors as vehicles carrying the idols queued up for immersion.
About 20,000 police personnel were deployed for bandobust duty in Hyderabad.