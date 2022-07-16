South Korea: LGBTQ festival resumes in Seoul after 3-year gap

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 16th July 2022 3:12 pm IST
Kuwait summons US ambassador over tweet supporting homosexuality
LGBTQ Pride Month is celebrated in June in many countries around the world to commemorate the Stonewall riots. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: Sexual minorities in South Korea held an annual festival in downtown Seoul on Saturday after a pandemic-driven three-year hiatus, with Christian and other conservative groups opposing the high-profile event.

The 23rd Seoul Queer Culture Festival took place at Seoul Plaza, bringing together members of the LGBTQ community — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons — as well as their supporters and human rights activists, Yonhap news agency reported.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button