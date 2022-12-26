South Korean woman ‘sexually assaulted’ at Kochi airport, police begin probe

The police probe team has taken a statement from the doctor and will now take a more detailed statement from her.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 26th December 2022 4:22 pm IST
South Korean woman 'sexually assaulted' at Kochi airport, police begin probe
Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram: A South Korean woman, who was stopped at the Kozhikode airport for detailed questioning on the want of proper travel document alleged that she was subjected to sexual assault, an official said on Monday.

The woman was handed over to the local police at the airport by the immigration authorities after it was found that she did not have proper travel documents.

Also Read
SpiceJet flight with 197 passengers onboard makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

Later on, in a detailed probe by the police, she was found to be emotionally upset and the police took her for a detailed medical examination.

It was then she disclosed to the doctor that she had suffered sexual assault while being in the city.

The police probe team has taken a statement from the doctor and will now take a more detailed statement from her.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button