Southwest Airlines launches first overseas innovation hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Southwest Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the United States, launched a global innovation centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 20. This marks the airline’s first-ever innovation centre outside the United States.

The facility was inaugurated by Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce Duddilla Sridhar Babu. It will serve as a strategic hub within the company’s global network, supporting technology, engineering, and enterprise capabilities that enable secure, scalable and future-ready aviation operations, a release stated.

The centre will employ over 1,000 high-skilled professionals across deeptech, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data science, data analytics, digital engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms, digital operations and product development fields.

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Discussing the company’s long-term growth plans in Hyderabad, Sridhar Babu informed senior leaders that the city is steadily emerging as a strategic centre where aviation, space-tech, defence and deep-tech are converging at scale.

”Over the last year, Hyderabad has continued to attract a series of landmark global investments and first-of-their-kind innovation centres. BASF established its first centre outside Germany in Hyderabad, while Vanguard chose the city for its first Global Capability Centre in India. Marriott International established its first India GCC here, HCA Healthcare launched its first innovation centre in Hyderabad, and Hartford selected the city for its first India presence.” Sridhar Babu said.

Lauren Woods, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Southwest Airlines, also acknowledged Hyderabad as one of the deepest analytics, engineering and innovation talent pools in the world, making the city an ideal location for the next phase of the firm’s journey.