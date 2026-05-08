Hyderabad to become global city in next 10 years, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu on Thursday, May 7, said that Hyderabad is set to be transformed into a global city over the next decade. He said that over 70 GCCs had been established in Hyderabad during the previous year — the highest in the country — and the state government is now aiming to attract more international investments and develop future-ready infrastructure.

Speaking at the NASSCOM GCC Summit 2026 held in Mumbai, the minister said the Telangana government is working under the “Telangana Rising Vision 2047” plan. The goal is to increase the state’s contribution to India’s GDP to 10 percent by 2047.

Unplanned urban development

Sridhar Babu said many cities around the world are facing problems due to unplanned urban growth, but Hyderabad will avoid such issues through long-term planning and infrastructure development.

He said the government has already started several major projects, including Bharat Future City, AI City, Metro Rail expansion, new airports, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Musi river rejuvenation, Young India Skills University, and the AIKAM Innovation Hub.

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Hyderabad becomes major destination for GCCs

The minister said Hyderabad is becoming a major destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in sectors such as technology, banking, life sciences, semiconductors, defence, FMCG, hospitality, and space technology.

According to him, the government is targeting the launch of 100 more GCCs this year, which could create jobs for nearly one lakh people. He added that Telangana is also preparing a roadmap to transform GCCs from back-office operations into global value centres.

Inviting companies to invest in Telangana, Sridhar Babu highlighted Hyderabad’s skilled workforce and strong talent ecosystem. He also urged industries to help take the “Made in Telangana” brand to the global stage.

NASSCOM Chairman Srikant and president Rajesh Nambiar were among those present at the summit.