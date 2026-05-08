BRS calls for Karimnagar bandh after attack on MLA camp office

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced a bandh in Karimnagar on Saturday, May 9, in protest against the alleged attack on Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar’s camp office on Thursday, May 7, by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

BRS town president Challa Harishankar said the incident was an attack on the people of the entire constituency. He appealed to shop owners, educational institutions, hotel managements, and other sections to support the bandh.

Strict action demanded

He also demanded strict action against the BJP leaders and workers allegedly involved in the attack. Harishankar urged the police to register an attempt to murder case and arrest those responsible.

The BRS leader further demanded that Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar resign for allegedly provoking BJP leaders and workers. In connection with the issue, party leaders submitted a representation to Police Commissioner Gaush Alam.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao is likely to visit Karimnagar on Saturday to boost the morale of party cadre.

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BJP workers booked

Earlier, a case was registered against 13 BJP workers for vandalising the Karimnagar MLA’s camp office over remarks made by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

The confrontation stems from Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s demand that KTR undergo a drug test. Kaushik Reddy fired back, challenging Bandi Sanjay to present himself for the test instead, and alleged that the BJP leader had lost his hair due to the side effects of consuming drug-laced tobacco products.

BJP supporters vandalise BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar's Karimnagar camp office after BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy dared Union Minister Bandi Sanjay to undergo a drug test. pic.twitter.com/0yAu638bUb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 7, 2026

This enraged BJP workers, who stormed Gangula Kamalakar’s camp office, smashed the window glass of vehicles parked on the premises with sticks, and caused damage to the property. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the BJP workers before the situation could escalate further.

The BJP workers have been booked under Sections 189 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting), 329(4) (criminal trespass), 324(4) (mischief), 292 (public nuisance), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) read with Section 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.