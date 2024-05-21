SP, Cong more concerned about their vote bank than Kumbh: Modi

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 21, called the opposition Congress and the Samajwadi Party “anti-development” and said both parties have competed in the appeasement of their vote banks.

“What used to happen (at Kumbh) during the time of SP-Congress? There used to be stampedes. People used to die… The SP-Congress were more concerned about their vote bank than Kumbh,” he said.

“They were afraid that if they were seen doing too much for Kumbh, their vote bank might get offended. There was a competition of appeasement between the SP and Congress,” Modi said, addressing a rally in the region known for the Kumbh Mela and the ‘Triveni Sangam’.

“This election of 2024 will decide the direction in which the Triveni of India’s future will flow,” the prime minister added.

Drawing a parallel between the spirit of Allahabad and that of today’s India, he said, “Big countries tell me that they also need India’s digital technology. India is raising its voice in the world. When India hosts the G20, the whole world is surprised. This is the nature of Prayagraj; people here are neither subdued by anyone nor do they live in fear of anyone.”

The prime minister alleged that the members of the opposition INDIA block cannot digest the praise the country is getting abroad.

“The SP, Congress, and INDI alliance members cannot digest the praise of India. The Congress”shahzade’ goes abroad to abuse India. On what agenda are these INDI alliance members fighting the elections? Their agenda is to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir, cancel CAA, and repeal the laws brought against corruption,” he added.

“Modi’s mantra is development as well as conservation of heritage. A grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya, and now Shringverpur in Nishadraj will be developed. Will the SP Congress ever do this? The shehzade of SP-Congress cannot see anything beyond their families,” Modi said.

“The people of Prayagraj will never forgive those who insult Lord Shri Ram. I salute this holy land of Triveni,” Modi said.

The prime minister claimed that during the previous SP government in Uttar Pradesh, the mafia used to occupy the lands of the poor.

Now, the BJP government demolishes their illegal palaces and builds houses for the poor, he said.

The prime minister also alleged that the previous SP government used to give jobs on the basis of caste and in exchange for bribes.

Modi was addressing the rally in Prayagraj to seek votes for BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi.

The main contest in Allahabad is between Neeraj Tripathi, the son of former West Bengal governor and speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Keshari Nath Tripathi, and Ujjwal Ram Singh, the son of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Reoti Raman Singh.

Polling in the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency will take place in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25.