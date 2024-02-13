SP declares names of candidates for Rajya Sabha seats in UP

While actor-turned politician Jaya Bachchan has been nominated again for Rajya Sabha, this is the first time for Ranjan.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Tuesday nominated Ramjilal Suman, Jaya Bachchan and former IAS officer Alok Ranjan as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“Suman, Bachchan and Ranjan are SP candidates for Rajya Sabha. They will be filing nominations today,” SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15.

