SP to field Kafeel Khan in Uttar Pradesh council polls

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2022 9:13 am IST
SP to field Kafeel Khan in council elections

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) will be fielding Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician who was among the accused in the 2017 BRD hospital (Gorakhpur) case, as its candidate in the forthcoming Uttar Pradseh MLC polls from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat.

SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary has confirmed that Khan will be the party candidate.

Kafeel Khan met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and then tweeted a picture of them together.

“Met honourable former chief minister shri @yadavakhilesh sir and presented him a copy of #TheGorakhpurHospitalTragedy,” tweeted Khan.

In November last year, the Uttar Pradesh government terminated the services of Dr Khan, a paediatrician at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, where scores of children died due to shortage of oxygen in August 2017.

Earlier, he was arrested for making speeches at an anti-CAA meeting.

