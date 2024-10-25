Space-based surveillance critical for defence capabilities: ISRO Chairman

New Delhi: Advancements in satellite technology, space-based surveillance, and communication systems are critical for enhancing the country’s defence capabilities and growth in the sector, ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath said.

ISRO’s Chairman was addressing the second edition of the Indian Army’s flagship international seminar, the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, which culminated on Friday in Delhi.

The two-day event brought together policymakers, strategic thinkers, academia, defence personnel, veterans, scientists, and subject matter experts from India and abroad to examine India’s strategic directions and developmental priorities.

According to the ministry of defence, the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, themed ‘Drivers in Nation Building: Fueling Growth Through Comprehensive Security’, sparked essential discussions on the integration of security dynamics within the broader context of national and international policymaking. Prominent speakers from India, the United States, Russia, Israel, and Sri Lanka, offered a global perspective on how security influences our nation’s developmental trajectory toward Viksit Bharat @2047.

The dialogue aimed not only to analyse the current landscape but also to formulate visionary strategies for sustainable and inclusive growth.

On the second day on Friday, the dialogue featured two special addresses.

ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath, emphasised on the pivotal role India’s space sector plays in strengthening national security. The ISRO Chief discussed the significance of space in modern times, especially given the growing congestion and competition within the realm of satellite communication, navigation, space science, and earth observation.

He noted that space has become a crowded and contested field, with natural, accidental, and intentional hazards like jamming, anti-satellite (ASAT) threats, manoeuvering vehicles, and directed energy weapons creating complex operational risks. Addressing these issues, ISRO is focusing on Space Situational Awareness (SSA), a comprehensive approach involving observation, analysis, and mitigation, to ensure the safety of its assets and national interests in space, he said.

Furthermore, the ISRO Chief discussed the importance of enhancing observation capabilities, underscoring the need for satellites with low revisit times and high refresh rates for military use. Privatisation and the launch of additional satellites were also identified as crucial to strengthening India’s strategic posture in space. He also emphasised the growing use of indigenous components in India’s space sector, with rockets now comprising 95 per cent and satellites 60 per cent domestically sourced materials.

He said that this shift is supported by stringent mechanisms for thoroughly inspecting any foreign-imported components, ensuring quality and security in all equipment. These advancements mark a substantial step towards achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the space domain. As ISRO advances its SSA initiatives and satellite deployment, it is committed to bolstering both national and global space security through innovation and collaboration, ensuring preparedness against emerging space challenges.

The second special address by Ruchira Kamboj, former Permanent Representative of India to the UN, was on India’s evolving and influential role in shaping today’s multilateral world.

Her lecture covered six important themes, India’s historical role as a UN founding member, India’s tenure on the UN Security Council under the 5S framework articulated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a strong anti-terrorism stance, significant contributions to UN peacekeeping, the call for essential reforms in the UNSC and India’s soft power stance, which supports the Global South through initiatives like yoga, climate-resilient crops, and a commitment to peace and multilateralism.

She also highlighted nation’s consistent advocacy for reforming global governance structures to make them more representative and equitable.

