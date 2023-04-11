SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft launch likely by April end: Elon Musk

It has also conducted fuelling tests with Booster 7 on the orbital launch mount, with Ship 24 on the ground nearby.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 11th April 2023 2:56 pm IST
SpaceX
IANS

San Francisco: SpaceX’s Starship is likely to launch on the first orbital flight by April end, CEO Elon Musk said.

“Starship launch trending towards near the end of third week of April,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Monday.

A day ago, he had said that the “Starship is ready for launch. Awaiting regulatory approval”.

MS Education Academy

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is yet to grant licence approval for the orbital test flight.

The agency on Monday issued a revised notice that said the launch could now happen on April 17.

Another hurdle is federal environmental compliance review.

Meanwhile, SpaceX has been long gearing up for the flight. The company has rolled its Ship 24 out to Starbase’s orbital launch pad.

Also Read
Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

It has also conducted fuelling tests with Booster 7 on the orbital launch mount, with Ship 24 on the ground nearby.

Starship is the world’s most powerful rocket and will be used to send humans to the Moon and then eventually to Mars.

It consists of a giant first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 50 metres upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship.

Both stainless-steel vehicles are designed to be fully and rapidly reusable, and both are powered by SpaceX’s next-gen Raptor engine — 33 for Super Heavy and six for Starship.

Moreover, Musk recently said that there is only a 50 per cent chance that the first-ever orbital mission of SpaceX’s huge Starship vehicle will be a success.

But he also stressed that SpaceX is building multiple Starship vehicles at the South Texas site.

These will be launched in relatively quick succession over the coming months, and there’s about an 80 per cent chance one of them will reach orbit this year.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 11th April 2023 2:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button