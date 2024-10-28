Spanish, Indian PMs inaugurate Tata-Airbus military aircraft facility

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Monday, October 28, inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India. The Tata-Airbus facility is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

On the occasion, Modi said the facility would not only strengthen the India-Spain relationship but also boost the mission of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

He said the aircraft manufactured at this facility will also be exported in the future.

Modi also expressed hope that the ecosystem created by this manufacturing facility will help India manufacture civil aircraft in future.

Sanchez said the first aircraft will be ready to roll out from this facility in 2026.

In September 2021, India sealed a nearly Rs 21,000 crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the Indian Air Force, under a project that entails manufacturing of military aircraft in India for the first time by a private company.

Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, within four years.

The subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

The facility in Vadodara will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem, from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete life cycle of the aircraft.

Apart from the Tatas, leading defence public sector units, such as Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, and private micro, small and medium enterprises will contribute to this programme, a release earlier said.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadodara final assembly line in October 2022.

Earlier, the two leaders led a roadshow on a 2.5-km stretch from the airport to the Tata Advanced Systems Limited facility in the morning.

PM Sanchez brings new energy to India-Spain relations: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the visit of his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez to India has infused new energy and enthusiasm in relations between the two countries.

Sanchez said the two countries complement each other, and Spain looks forward to advancing the great cooperation.

Both leaders held bilateral talks at the Darbar hall of Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat’s Vadodara city.

This is the first visit of Spanish PM Sanchez to India.

Modi said Sanchez’s visit has infused “a new energy and enthusiasm” in relations between the two countries.

“Today, with the inauguration of the C-295 (aircraft) plant, a new chapter of our partnership has begun. Our partnership is centuries old. The shared belief in values like democracy and the rule of law binds us together,” Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral talks.

He said India and Spain have strong cooperation in many areas like economy, defence, pharma, IT, science and technology, and renewable energy, and both the countries emphasise global peace, prosperity and cooperation.

“People-to-people contact provides a strong foundation for our relations. The Indian young talent is contributing to Spain’s green and digital transitions,” he said.

Looking at the increasing relations between people, this year India has opened its new consulate in Barcelona and welcomes Spain’s decision to open a new consulate in Bengaluru, Modi said.

“I am confident that our talks today will contribute to making our partnership more dynamic and multifaceted,” he said.

Sanchez in his opening remarks said his visit will strengthen bilateral relations between India and Spain, with the influence the two countries have in the world — “a voice and influence that multiplies when our countries work together.”

“I am also pleased that today we are endorsing an ambitious joint declaration framing the various areas of our collaboration. We celebrate the signing of several agreements in the fields of investment, railways, customs, and cultural exchanges, and we look forward to strengthening the issues that reflect the richness and depth of our ties,” he said.