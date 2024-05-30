Spanish PM meets Arab-Islamic delegation for Gaza

Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held a meeting on Gaza with a delegation of the Ministerial Committee commissioned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit here, a day after Spain’s official recognition of Palestinian statehood.

The delegation thanked Spain for the “historic and courageous” step that the recognition of a Palestinian state represents at this time. It is not just a symbolic step, but one that keeps alive the idea of the two states, the delegation said on Wednesday, according to a Spanish government statement.

The meeting highlighted Spain’s commitment and willingness to negotiate with Arab and Islamic countries in their efforts to put an end to violence and materialise the two-state solution, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Ha sido un honor recibir al Comité Ministerial Árabe-Islámico sobre Gaza un día después de que España haya reconocido a Palestina como Estado. Compartimos con los países árabes la voluntad y el compromiso de poner fin a la violencia y hacer realidad la solución de los dos… pic.twitter.com/LeQVG3rEpE — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 29, 2024

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa said that Spain, Norway, and Ireland’s recognition of Palestine as a state on Tuesday “lays the foundations for a new beginning for the region”.

Sanchez reiterated the need to stop Israel’s military operation in Rafah, as well as to establish a permanent ceasefire, the release by Hamas of all hostages and to allow humanitarian aid access to Gaza on a large scale.

The committee was created in November last year to achieve a ceasefire, help humanitarian aid reach Gaza and set up an action plan to materialise the two-state solution.