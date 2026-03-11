Speaker Om Birla denying Opposition chance to speak: Telangana MP

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Wednesday, March 11, accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of repeatedly denying Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several Opposition members the opportunity to speak in the House, saying silencing them meant silencing the voices of millions of citizens.

Speaking during the discussion on the resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Birla, Ravi said Parliament runs on debate and discussion, not silence, and demanded the revocation of the suspension of opposition MPs.

He also condemned what he called “derogatory remarks” made against India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the House, reminding members that Nehru had spent more than nine years – 3,259 days – in British prisons during the freedom struggle and played a historic role as the architect of modern India.

The Congress MP also spoke on the constitutional provisions governing the formation of Telangana, clarifying that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, was passed constitutionally in Parliament with the support of multiple parties, in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution.

He said the dignity and credibility of Parliament must be protected by ensuring fairness, impartiality and respect for dissent.