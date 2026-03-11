Owaisi questions legitimacy of BJP MP chairing no-confidence motion

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, March 10, raised a point of order in Parliament, questioning the legality of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal chairing the no-confidence proceedings.

Owaisi said that Pal, who was appointed by the Speaker, cannot preside over the no-confidence motion debate, citing Articles 95 and 96 of the Constitution.

Articles 95 and 96 of the Constitution deal with the duties of both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and who presides over the meeting when one of the offices is vacant or when a resolution for removal is under consideration.

“The speaker has a direct person of interest in the outcome and that interest disqualifies him from acts that shape these proceedings,” the Hyderabad MP said on Pal chairing the no-confidence motion passed by the Opposition.

He argued that the government is finding loopholes to bypass mandatory constitutional requirements. Owaisi pointed out the absence of a Deputy Speaker, who is appointed from a party other than the ruling party, and said that Rule 10 cannot override the constitutional provisions.

Rule 10 of the Lok Sabha permits the Speaker to nominate a Panel of Chairpersons to preside over the proceedings in the absence of both the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

The AIMIM chief accused the government of making a “constitutional mess.”

“Sir, you (MP Jagdambika Pal) are sitting in the chair. You have been appointed by the Speaker. I am of the opinion that you cannot sit over there and take up these proceedings. The House stand should be taken. Rule 10 cannot overtake Articles 95 and 96 of the Constitution, sir. This government has made a constitutional mess,” he said.