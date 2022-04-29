Telangana: Harish Rao lays foundation stone for Nursing college in Banswada

Hyderabad: Telangana state Health minister T Harish Rao and speaker of the state Legislative Assembly P Srinivas Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the nursing college in Banswada.

Speaking at the ceremony Srinivas Reddy, who is also the MLA from Bansuwada, thanked the chief minister for setting up the college. “The construction of the nursing college will cost Rs 72 crore for the state exchequer. The college will consist of 108 teaching staff along with 70 non-teaching staff,” he added.

Speaking next, Harish Rao said that the TRS government under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has proved the opposition wrong on many fronts but especially on the possibility of the Kaleshwaram project. “The opposition has even alleged corruption in the state-led mega projects but has failed to show anything concrete. No where in the country have such huge projects been built. This is a testament to chief minister KCR’s willpower,” he remarked.

He also asked the health staff to avoid unnecessary C-section surgeries which can lead to health issues in both mothers and newborn children. “ASHA workers and health officials should provide counseling to the family members on this issue,” he said.