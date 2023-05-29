Special clinic for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases launched at KIMS

Hyderabad: A speciality clinic exclusively for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) was inaugurated at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Various awareness activities and research in IBD with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, through participating in clinical trials will be undertaken by the clinic apart from treating patients.

Also Read Hyderabad: DRDO holds interaction with defence startups

Speaking at the launch event, CMD of KIMS, Dr B Bhaskar Rao said that equipment like Olympus X1 endoscopes and Spirus Enteroscopes have been brought in along with trained faculty from AIIMS and PGIMER, Chandigarh for the clinic.

“The cornerstone of our program is awareness and education. Through knowledge of the diseases, we can empower patients and healthcare professionals to recognize early signs and symptoms, leading to timely intervention and improved outcomes,” said the doctor.

The clinicians further intend to disseminate accurate information and debunk myths surrounding IBD through community outreach initiatives, educational campaigns and collaborations with patient advocacy groups.

“It requires a multidisciplinary comprehensive management strategy that involves a team of specialists, including gastroenterologists, surgeons, dieticians, psychologists and nurses,” added Dr Bhaskar.

IBD is a term used to describe a group of chronic inflammatory conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract, primarily the colon and small intestine.

Its prevalence has been rising over the years and today millions of people are affected by it worldwide. As per 2010 data, there are 14 lakh such patients in India, which is quite close to the 16 lakh disease burden in the USA.

Professor, of AIIMS, Dr Vineet Ahuja, and director of CCMB, Dr Vinay K Nandicoori were present at the launch event.