Special Du Ba Du program for  handicapped boys, girls a runaway success

Hyderabad: Under the aegis of Siasat, Millat fund and Ideal Information Centre for Disabled- IICD (For dumb, deaf, blind and handicap boys and girls) a special matrimonial program was organized on Sunday at the IICD office opposite Muslim Maternity and General Hospital Azampura, Chaderghat.

The program was presided by Hafiz Rishadh Uddin the Chairman IICD and the Head of Jamaat-e-Islami Greater Hyderabad. The Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and Maulana Hamed Mohammed Khan, Amir Jamaat e Islami Hind for Telangana and Odisha were the guests of honor.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan congratulated the IICD for their untiring efforts due to which it became possible for these physically challenged boys and girls to excel in education and religion. IICD is teamwork for fulfilling the educational, economic, and medical needs of physically challenged boys and girls. “Non-Muslim organizations are prepared to give their cooperation for these efforts. These organizations are insisting that more such programs need to be organized with more planning. The next program of this time will be organized after the holy month of Ramadan,” Khan said.

Maulana Hamid Mohammed Khan said that helping the dumb, deaf and blind boys and girls to get married is a noble task. “Marriage is the beginning of a pious spiritual journey in a person’s life,” he said.

Hafiz Rishadh Uddin emphasized simplicity in matrimonial affairs. The parents must give preference to good conduct and character. “Simple Nikah ceremony is blessed in Islam,” he said.

The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran by a blind Hafiz Mohammed Umar.