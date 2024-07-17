Special honor for Ram Charan in London

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is being recognized as a global star after the phenomenal success of RRR worldwide. The film, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, has captivated audiences around the globe, making Ram Charan’s status as a prominent figure as Global Star.

Recently, the Mega Powerstar attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Once the festivities concluded, Ram Charan flew to London with his family.

The latest buzz is that he will soon be honored with a wax statue at the renowned Madame Tussauds in London. This recognition is a testament to his growing popularity and influence. The measurements for his statue will be taken soon.

Following this, Ram Charan plans to enjoy a vacation in some of London’s most picturesque spots with his wife, Upasana, and their daughter, Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan is currently on a break after completing the shoot for Game Changer. He is set to begin filming for Buchi Babu’s new project in October, where he will undergo a transformation to play an athlete in this sports drama. Janhvi Kapoor is the lead actress, and the film aims to appeal to audiences across India.