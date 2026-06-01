Special prayers held for SN Narayanaswamy amid ministerial lobbying in Kolar

Kolar: With political activity intensifying ahead of the formation of a new cabinet under Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, lobbying for ministerial posts has gained momentum in Kolar district as well. Supporters of Bangarpet MLA SN Narayanaswamy have begun holding special prayers, seeking a cabinet berth for their leader.

As several Congress legislators are in Delhi engaging in discussions with the party high command over cabinet formation, grassroots-level political activity has also picked up in the constituency. On the occasion of Narayanaswamy’s birthday, his supporters performed special rituals and abhishekam at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Bangarpet.

Narayanaswamy, a three-time MLA and a prominent leader from the SC Left-Hand community, is being strongly backed by his supporters and several local leaders. Party workers argue that his seniority and consistent electoral victories make him a strong contender for a ministerial post.

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Several leaders, including Malur MLA KY Nanjegowda and Kothur Manjunath, along with two MLCs, are also reportedly backing his claim and lobbying with the party leadership.

The developments have triggered intense political discussions within the district Congress unit, with the final decision now resting with the party high command.