Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrives for a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, Sunday election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000033B) Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde flashes the victory sign as he arrives to attend a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, Sunday election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000036B) Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrives for a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, Sunday election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000037B) Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs flashes the victory sign as they arrive to attend a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, Sunday election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000040B) Mumbai: BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil along with party MLAs arrives to attend a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, Sunday election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000042B) Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP MLAs arrives to attend a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, Sunday election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000043B) Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP MLAs arrives to attend a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, Sunday election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000046B) Mumbai: Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and BJP Maharashtra speaker candidate Rahul Narvekar arrives to attend a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000048B) Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray arrives to attend a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000055B) Mumbai: Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh arrives to attend a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 3, 2022. After the House proceedings begin, election for the post of Speaker of the House will be held. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_03_2022_000061B)