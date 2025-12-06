Special SIR camp for sex workers in Kolkata’s red-light area on Dec 9

Kolkata: The West Bengal CEO’s office is set to launch a camp on December 9 at Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district, to aid sex workers in filling up enumeration forms as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said on Saturday.

This initiative comes as a response to concerns raised by organisations working for the welfare of sex workers and their children.

“A special camp will be held on December 9 at Sonagachi to address the issues of sex workers in filling up the enumeration forms,” the official said.

As part of the initiative, Election Commission officials will “visit the wards within the 166-Shyampukur constituency to meet with sex workers, listen to their concerns, and provide the necessary assistance for completing the enumeration form fill-up”, he said.

Talking to PTI, an official of Amra Padatik, a civil society organisation, said that they were concerned about the fate of sex workers in Kidderpore and Kalighat red-light areas.

“There are around 50 sex workers in Kalighat and 70 in Kidderpore area. They are confused about filling up the enumeration forms. We will talk to the officials at the CEO’s office,” he said.

On November 21, three organisations working for the welfare of sex workers – Society of Human Development and Social Action, Usha Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited and Amra Padatik – sent an email to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), outlining widespread problems with the enumeration process.

Some workers were even reported to be leaving the area out of anxiety related to the process.

In response, the CEO’s office assured that a dedicated camp would be organised to address these concerns and support the community.