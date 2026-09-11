Special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi from Yeshwanthpur to Bidar

The special service is expected to provide an additional travel option for passengers heading towards northern Karnataka during the festival period, when demand for rail services generally rises.

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Passenger train traveling through lush green landscape near Yeshwanthpur to Bidar route.
South Western Railway to run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

Bengaluru: South Western Railway (SWR) has announced a special train service between Yeshwanthpur and Bidar to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

According to railway authorities, train number 06589, Yeshwanthpur–Bidar Express Special, will depart from Yeshwanthpur at 11.15 pm on Friday, September 11, and reach Bidar at 2.15 pm on Saturday, September 12.

For the return journey, train number 06590, Bidar–Yeshwanthpur Express Special, will leave Bidar at 4 pm on Saturday and arrive at Yeshwanthpur at 5.30 am on Sunday, September 13.

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The special service will stop at several important stations along the route in both directions. These include Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Shahabad, Kalaburagi and Humnabad.

The train will have a total of 18 coaches. The composition will include nine sleeper-class coaches, seven general second-class coaches and two second-class luggage-cum-divyangjan coaches.

The special service is expected to provide an additional travel option for passengers heading towards northern Karnataka during the festival period, when demand for rail services generally rises.

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Meanwhile, South Western Railway has also announced changes and operational restrictions affecting some trains because of infrastructure development works being carried out in the Tiptur section.

Between September 10 and 12, several trains, including KSR Bengaluru–SSS Hubballi Express (20688), Yeshwanthpur–Sindhanur Express (16545), KSR Bengaluru–Belagavi Express (20653) and Yeshwanthpur–Vijayapura Express (16547), are expected to face delays or regulated movement en route.

Railway officials said the affected services could experience delays ranging from 15 to 90 minutes during the period. Passengers have been advised to take the temporary operational changes into account while planning their journeys.

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