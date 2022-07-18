Spectre by Rolls Royce revealed

Rolls-Royce will soon unveil its first electric vehicle. The Spectre will be a super-luxurious two-door coupe that goes on sale before the end of 2023.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is a full-size battery electric luxury car manufactured by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. The first deliveries of the car will arrive in Q4 2023.

Photo: Rolls Royce

It will be Rolls-Royce’s first EV and will ride on the same platform as the Phantom and Cullinan. The Spectre’s design is very similar to today’s Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe, also having the suicide doors similar to the Wraiths.

The earliest prototypes showed a drag coefficient of just 0.26, making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created. The drag coefficient is expected to improve during the product’s testing protocols undertaken in 2022.

The Spectre will have a redesigned Spirit of Ecstasy, the flowing robes (often mistaken for outstretched wings) will be reshaped for a realistic look with a lower, more dynamic stance which make her more aerodynamic.

Photo: Rolls Royce

The new Spirit of Ecstasy stands 82.73mm tall, compared to her predecessor’s 100.01mm. This brings her much closer to the original drawings made in the early years of the 20th century. This iteration of the Spirit of Ecstasy will appear on all future models succeeding Spectre.