Speeding bolero kills woman, injures son in Medchal

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old woman was killed and her son sustained grievous injuries after a speeding Bolero, allegedly driven by a man under the influence of alcohol, rammed into their motorcycle in the Dundigal police station limits of Medchal district on the night of Monday, June 29.

According to the police, Uday Latha Reddy, 49, and her son, Vedanth Reddy, 22, were travelling on a motorcycle when the Bolero hit them at high speed. Uday Latha Reddy died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

Vedanth Reddy suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. They are also verifying whether the Bolero driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.