Two killed in three-car pile-up on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Hyderabad: Two people were killed and six others injured when three cars collided on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Sunday, June 28.

The accident was triggered by a tyre burst, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up of such severity that passengers were flung out of the vehicles on impact. Videos circulating on social media showed one car overturned, with onlookers rushing to assist the injured at the scene.

The crash caused a traffic jam on the highway for nearly an hour as police struggled to retrieve bodies from the mangled vehicles.

At least two people were killed and six others were injured in an accident in Nalgonda on Sunday, June 28.



The accident occurred on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway when three cars collided with each other following a tyre burst. The accident caused a traffic jam on the Highway… pic.twitter.com/KZ0BJ1n0kU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 29, 2026

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Deceased identified

The deceased were identified as Kasireddy Devendar Reddy and Saritha, both residents of Akkanapally village in Narketpally mandal. The six injured were shifted to a hospital in Choutuppal for treatment.

A case of death due to negligence has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.